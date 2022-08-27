Cowboys Injury Report: Secondary depth takes blow with Joseph, Mukuamu exits vs Seahawks

The Dallas Cowboys pulled out a gutsy win against the Seattle Seahawks in week 3 of the 2022 preseason. While the win was nice, one of the main objectives of training camp and preseason is to walk away as healthy as possible.

The Cowboys had fared well in avoiding injuries through their first two preseason games but were not as fortunate tonight. Already dealing with losing their starting left tackle, Tyron Smith, earlier in the week, the Cowboys suffered a slew of injuries against the Seahawks.

With a final roster cutdown from 80 players to 53 looming around the corner, the status of these injuries may have ripple effects that change the decision making of who’s in and who’s out.

Here’s an updated injury report from week 3 based on what we know right now.

Kelvin Joseph- Concussion

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (1) participates in drills during a combined NFL practice at the Los Angeles Rams’ practice facility in Costa Mesa, Calif. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Joseph was banged up on the first play of the game and was quickly escorted to the medical tent for evaluation where he was diagnosed with a concussion and would not return.

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph has been diagnosed with a concussion. Occurred on first defensive snap of game. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 27, 2022

Following the game, head coach Mike McCarthy said he hadn’t yet been to the training room to get more of an update on the level of the concussion.

Isaac Taylor-Stuart- Ankle

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

The UDFA corner injured his right ankle in the first half. He walked off with a noticeable limp and was evaluated in the locker room before being ruled out.

It's a right ankle injury for Cowboys CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart. Return is doubtful, team says. https://t.co/7Sf9h5ZLYn — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 27, 2022

Isaac Alarcon- Foot

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Alarcon, an offensive lineman via the International Pathway Program, has played guard and tackle in his time with the team. With a little over nine minutes remaining, Alarcon injured his right foot. He would receive medical attention on the field before leaving for evaluations. He suffered a right foot injury and would not return.

Cowboys offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon was escorted to the locker room after a right-foot injury late in the final preseason contest. | From @CDBurnett7 https://t.co/jjK34I6poZ — TheCowboysWire (@TheCowboysWire) August 27, 2022

Aaron Shampklin- Leg

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The rookie UDFA running back injured his leg on a run late in the fourth quarter. He was tackled from behind and his leg was rolled up on and he required assistance walking off the field.

Cowboys RB Aaron Shampklin helped to sideline, unable to walk there under own power. Really unfortunate. https://t.co/XPBrkArcPp — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 27, 2022

The early word is that it may be a high ankle sprain.

Hearing possible high ankle sprain for rookie RB Aaron Shampklin. Early but if so not the worse news. — Skywalker Steele (@SkywalkerSteele) August 27, 2022

Israel Mukuamu-Groin

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The second-year safety followed up on a strong performance against the Los Angeles Chargers last week with another impressive outing. Earlier in the evening he hauled in an interception off of Seahawks QB Drew Lock. Unfortunately, it appears that he aggravated a groin injury and will undergo an MRI on Saturday.

Cowboys S Israel Mukuamu aggravated a groin injury tonight that he dealt with leading up to the win over Seahawks. He’ll undergo an MRI on Saturday. Mukuamu is one of team’s most improved players. Had his second interception in as many games. https://t.co/2cvBqYSvtO — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 27, 2022

