Cowboys initial 53-man roster for 2023 is all set

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their initial roster moves to prepare for the regular season. Dallas, and all 32 NFL organizations, had until 3:00 pm Central time on Tuesday to whittle down their offseason rosters and get down to 53 players.

Teams had to either move players to in-season PUP, place them on season-ending IR, trade, waive or outright release players to get below the threshold. Dallas had some of everything, including sending 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph out to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for their disappointing CB Noah Igbinoghene.

Dallas moved four players to season-ending IR and made a handful of moves that likely will result in vested veterans either returning as soon as they move some players to returnable IR, or joining the practice squad to be elevated for Week 1.

QB Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 26: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

QB Cooper Rush

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 29: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

QB Trey Lance

RB Tony Pollard

Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) looks on during training camp drills at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

RB Rico Dowdle

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) reacts during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

RB Deuce Vaughn

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 12: Deuce Vaughn #42 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

RB Hunter Luepke

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (43) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jake Ferguson

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 26: Jake Ferguson #87 and Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys walk off the field after defeating the New York Giants in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TE Luke Schoonmaker

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

TE Peyton Hendershot

Jul 31, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot (89) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

WR CeeDee Lamb

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Brandin Cooks

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Michael Gallup

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jalen Tolbert

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (19) during an NFL football team practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

WR Kavontae Turpin

Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin (2) reacts during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jalen Brooks

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Brooks (83) carries the ball during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OT Tyron Smith

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith (77) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OG Tyler Smith

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Center Tyler Biadasz

Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; NFC center Tyler Biadasz of the Dallas Cowboys (63) during practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OG Zack Martin

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) walks on the sidelines during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

OT Terence Steele

Sep 27, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Terence Steele (78). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

OL Asim Richards

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards (76) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OL TJ Bass

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass (66) Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OL Matt Waletzko

Jul 27, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Matt Waletzko (71) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Jul 28, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) looks on during at training camp at River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

DE Dorance Armstrong

Jul 26, 2018; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (74) looks on during training camp at River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DE Sam Williams

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DE Dante Fowler

Aug 4, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

DT Mazi Smith

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 26: Mazi Smith #58 of the Dallas Cowboys smiles on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders in a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

DT Johnathan Hankins

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (95) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DT Osa Odighizuwa

Jul 31, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

DT Villami Fehoko

DT Chauncey Golston

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 20: Chauncey Golston #99 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

DT Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) smiles after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

LB Micah Parsons

LB Leighton Vander Esch

ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 26: Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

LB Damone Clark

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (53) observes practice during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

LB Devin Harper

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Devin Harper (50) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CB Trevon Diggs

Jul 31, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

CB Stephon Gilmore

Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore (21) answers questions during a news conference following practice at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

CB DaRon Bland

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CB Jourdan Lewis

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) participates in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Oxnard, Calif. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

CB Eric Scott, Jr.

Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott (37) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

CB Noah Igbinoghene

Aug 11, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

CB Nahshon Wright

Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) on the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Donovan Wilson

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Malik Hooker

Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Jayron Kearse

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Jayron Kearse #27 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Safety Israel Mukuamu

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (24) walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Markquese Bell

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (41) warms up prior the the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Juanyeh Thomas

Juanyeh Thomas holds a bible as he speaks after receiving the Collegiate Athlete award during the 53rd All Sports Association Awards Banquet held at the Emerald Coast Convention Center.

Asa Awards Banquet

Punter Bryan Anger

Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Kicker Brandon Aubrey

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 26: Brandon Aubrey #1 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels on the field during warm ups before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raidersat AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire