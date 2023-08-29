Cowboys initial 53-man roster for 2023 is all set
The Dallas Cowboys have completed their initial roster moves to prepare for the regular season. Dallas, and all 32 NFL organizations, had until 3:00 pm Central time on Tuesday to whittle down their offseason rosters and get down to 53 players.
Teams had to either move players to in-season PUP, place them on season-ending IR, trade, waive or outright release players to get below the threshold. Dallas had some of everything, including sending 2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph out to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for their disappointing CB Noah Igbinoghene.
Dallas moved four players to season-ending IR and made a handful of moves that likely will result in vested veterans either returning as soon as they move some players to returnable IR, or joining the practice squad to be elevated for Week 1.
QB Dak Prescott
ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 26: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
QB Cooper Rush
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 29: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
QB Trey Lance
RB Tony Pollard
Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) looks on during training camp drills at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
RB Rico Dowdle
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) reacts during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
RB Deuce Vaughn
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 12: Deuce Vaughn #42 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
RB Hunter Luepke
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke (43) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
TE Jake Ferguson
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 26: Jake Ferguson #87 and Zack Martin #70 of the Dallas Cowboys walk off the field after defeating the New York Giants in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
TE Luke Schoonmaker
Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
TE Peyton Hendershot
Jul 31, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Peyton Hendershot (89) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
WR CeeDee Lamb
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
WR Brandin Cooks
Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks (3) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
WR Michael Gallup
Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
WR Jalen Tolbert
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (19) during an NFL football team practice in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
WR Kavontae Turpin
Aug 17, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin (2) reacts during joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
WR Jalen Brooks
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys receiver Jalen Brooks (83) carries the ball during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
OT Tyron Smith
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith (77) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
OG Tyler Smith
Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Center Tyler Biadasz
Feb 4, 2023; Paradise, NV, USA; NFC center Tyler Biadasz of the Dallas Cowboys (63) during practice at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
OG Zack Martin
Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) walks on the sidelines during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
OT Terence Steele
Sep 27, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Terence Steele (78). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
OL Asim Richards
Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards (76) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
OL TJ Bass
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass (66) Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
OL Matt Waletzko
Jul 27, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle Matt Waletzko (71) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
DE DeMarcus Lawrence
Jul 28, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (90) looks on during at training camp at River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
DE Dorance Armstrong
Jul 26, 2018; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (74) looks on during training camp at River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
DE Sam Williams
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
DE Dante Fowler
Aug 4, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
DT Mazi Smith
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 26: Mazi Smith #58 of the Dallas Cowboys smiles on the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders in a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
DT Johnathan Hankins
Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (95) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
DT Osa Odighizuwa
Jul 31, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
DT Villami Fehoko
DT Chauncey Golston
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 20: Chauncey Golston #99 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
DT Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) smiles after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
LB Micah Parsons
LB Leighton Vander Esch
ARLINGTON, TX – AUGUST 26: Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
LB Damone Clark
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark (53) observes practice during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Frisco, Texas, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
LB Devin Harper
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Devin Harper (50) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
CB Trevon Diggs
Jul 31, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) during training camp at the Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
CB Stephon Gilmore
Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore (21) answers questions during a news conference following practice at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
CB DaRon Bland
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
CB Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) participates in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Oxnard, Calif. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
CB Eric Scott, Jr.
Jul 27, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Eric Scott (37) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
CB Noah Igbinoghene
Aug 11, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
CB Nahshon Wright
Aug 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nahshon Wright (25) on the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Safety Donovan Wilson
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Safety Malik Hooker
Jul 29, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Safety Jayron Kearse
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 13: Jayron Kearse #27 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Safety Israel Mukuamu
Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Israel Mukuamu (24) walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Safety Markquese Bell
Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (41) warms up prior the the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Safety Juanyeh Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas holds a bible as he speaks after receiving the Collegiate Athlete award during the 53rd All Sports Association Awards Banquet held at the Emerald Coast Convention Center.
Asa Awards Banquet
Punter Bryan Anger
Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Kicker Brandon Aubrey
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 26: Brandon Aubrey #1 of the Dallas Cowboys kneels on the field during warm ups before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raidersat AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)