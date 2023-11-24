Cowboys increase lead to 31-10 in fourth quarter

CeeDee Lamb scored his sixth touchdown of the season and a two-point conversion, celebrarting with a dunk of the football in the Salvation Army kettle. The Cowboys receiver's scoring play went for 15 yards.

He entered Thursday with 74 receptions for 1,013 yards and five touchdowns and has four receptions for 53 yards today.

The Cowboys lead the Commanders 31-10 in the fourth quarter.

Dallas led 20-10 at halftime, and neither team scored in the third quarter.

The Cowboys got a 52-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey only 1:24 into the fourth quarter. It was Aubrey's 22nd consecutive successful field goal, extending his NFL record to start a career. The rookie has yet to miss a field goal this season but missed his third PAT of the season, his second in two weeks.

Dak Prescott is 21-of-31 for 297 yards with three touchdowns.