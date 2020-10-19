Cowboys inactives: Leighton Vander Esch returns for Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals without any notable injuries to players on the active roster. Yes, they did lose starting quarterback Dak Prescott but all of the players they deactivated for the game are healthy scratches.

They do get one defensive starter back. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, out since breaking his collarbone in Week 1, was reinstated from injured reserve Monday afternoon and is active.

Their inactive list includes the following players:

QB Garrett Gilbert

WR Malik Turner

DB Saivion Smith

S Reggie Robinson

LB Rashad Smith

LB Luke Gifford

