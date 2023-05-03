Cowboys to implement contingency plans at left guard position

The 2023 draft did a fairly good job of filling needs for the Cowboys. They fortified their defensive line, added another tight end to the mix, picked up a running back and added to their depth and special teams.

Yet one position still stands out as a unfulfilled need: left guard.

Earlier in the offseason the Cowboys laid out their plans for the offensive line. They wanted Tyler Smith to be LT, Tyron Smith to be RT, Biadasz to stay at C, Zack Martin to stay at RG and Terence Steele to serve as first alternate at OT and maybe even take some reps at guard.

Ideally, they’d find a starting LG in the draft at some point. Based on some war room audio, it seems offensive line was indeed being considered with their first pick.

During the pre-draft press conference, Stephen Jones discussed offensive line as a possibility, saying “you can’t have enough of them.” and “We would be very open to drafting another young one.”

The way the draft unfolded, Dallas didn’t turn their attention to the offensive line until the fifth round when they drafted North Carolina’s Asim Richards at 169. The college OT is expected to be tested on the interior and could eventually challenge for starting role, but the likelihood of that being in 2023 is slim.

If the 2023 draft was Plan A for the LG position, then it’s probably time to move to Plan B.

Contingency plans

Listening to the Cowboys’ pre-draft press conference, it sounded like internal solutions were always an option. Owner and GM Jerry Jones specifically pointed to the salary cap and how the Cowboys needed to churn the roster and couldn’t afford to re-sign stable veterans every single time. Young players had to step up.

“Those key salaries get up there, you have to recognize that you’re going to have turnover…This is the rule,” Jones said. “And if you get over that cap they will cut your last man on the roster for you and keep cutting until you get under the cap.”

The Cowboys seem prepared to let their stable of young and mostly unproven players duke it out for the starting LG spot.

If all else fails they could theoretically move Tyler Smith inside again to guard and let Tyron Smith and Steele play tackle. But they seem committed to develop Tyler Smith at LT and moving him back to guard would be a disservice to his development.

Internal Options

The Cowboys have a handful of internal options at their disposal. Earlier in the offseason they signed former tackle Chuma Edoga to join the mix at guard. The 25-year-old veteran has a few skins on the wall and at the least should provide a floor for the competition.

Matt Farniok also factors into the mix. He’s athletically capable and has shown flashes of both good and bad in the past. He just needs to take that next step.

Those aren’t the only options. In 2021, they used a fourth round pick on Marshall tackle, Josh Ball. And in 2022, they spent a fifth rounder on North Dakota tackle, Matt Waletzko. Expectations are high for both players entering 2023. With no direct path to playing time for both investments, Dallas has shifted one of their trajectories.

“Both Josh (Ball) and Matt (Waletzko) individually, I feel great about them,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “Matt’s having a great offseason, he obviously had the surgery so he’s knocking it out of the park there. Josh I think clearly will work more inside than out so he does a tremendous job in the offseason program. I’m excited to see those guys play in the preseason. They’re ready. We just got to get them battle tested.”

After red shirting his rookie season, Ball was able to get onto the field and take some meaningful snaps in 2022. His play harkened back memories of Steele’s first snaps as a pro. Like Steele, Ball struggled enormously in pass protection but flashed dominance in the running game. Transitioning to guard may be just the move needed to get Ball onto the field again and playing to his strengths.

Not all positions get a neat and tidy solution. Some positions battles are dirty and the LG battle appears to be one them. It’s a battle to monitor in training camp this summer and one that has multiple worthy challengers.

