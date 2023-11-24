Cowboys humiliate Commanders 45-10 on Thanksgiving Day

The Washington Commanders looked like they were up for the challenge for a while. Unfortunately for Washington, the fourth quarter happened, and the Dallas Cowboys scored 25 points en route to a relatively easy 45-10 win.

When Washington quarterback Sam Howell scored on a one-yard touchdown run with under two minutes remaining in the first half, it cut the Dallas lead to 14-10.

However, Washington’s defense allowed Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to march down the field quickly for another touchdown just before halftime.

In the third quarter, Washington’s defense actually forced back-to-back punts, but the Commanders offense failed in short yardage time after time. Their short-yardage failures proved to be their undoing on Thursday afternoon.

Everything completely fell apart in the fourth quarter.

After Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey opened the scoring with a 52-yard field goal, Washington’s offense couldn’t stay on the field, and Prescott had seen enough.

Prescott threw back-to-back touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin to make it a 38-10 game. As Howell had driven the Commanders into Dallas territory, he was intercepted by Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland, who returned it for his record-breaking fifth touchdown of the season.

It was that type of day for Washington.

Prescott passed for touchdowns, and Dallas did not turn the ball over. The Commanders applied zero pressure.

Howell finished the day completing 28 of 44 passes for 300 yards with an interception. Brian Robinson Jr. led the Commanders with 53 rushing yards.

Washington gets a few days off before it begins preparation for the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Buckle up.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire