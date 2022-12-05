Cowboys humiliate Colts with 33 unanswered points in the fourth quarter
The Dallas Cowboys made the Indianapolis Colts look like a high school team in the fourth quarter on Sunday.
The Cowboys scored 33 unanswered points in a little more than 11 minutes of the final quarter, rolling to a 54-19 victory over Indy.
It was ugly and the high school reference is no slight to interim Indy coach Jeff Saturday.
This was a complete meltdown by the Colts.
Indianapolis had 5 turnovers in the game and it turned into 5 Dallas touchdowns.
54 points. @dallascowboys
Matt Ryan threw 3 interceptions and lost a fumble. He was left in the game until the bitter end.
This was an embarrassment on national television, as Cris Collinsworth understated.
The fans chanted for Zeke. And he delivered. @EzekielElliott
.@DaRon_Bland gets his second INT of the half!
Pollard the Baller. @Tp__5
Dallas D gets their third turnover! @dallascowboys
Malik Hooker having a night against his former team!
Gallup's signature catch for the @dallascowboys TD!
Malik Hooker snags the INT against the team that drafted him 😤
Among the carnage was an interception and fumble recovery by Malik Hooker, a former No. 1 pick of … the Colts.
This was as bad as it gets and on national television no less.
Colts owner Jim Irsay should probably have Sean Payton on speed dial