Cowboys humiliate Colts with 33 unanswered points in the fourth quarter

The Dallas Cowboys made the Indianapolis Colts look like a high school team in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

The Cowboys scored 33 unanswered points in a little more than 11 minutes of the final quarter, rolling to a 54-19 victory over Indy.

It was ugly and the high school reference is no slight to interim Indy coach Jeff Saturday.

This was a complete meltdown by the Colts.

Indianapolis had 5 turnovers in the game and it turned into 5 Dallas touchdowns.

Matt Ryan threw 3 interceptions and lost a fumble. He was left in the game until the bitter end.

This was an embarrassment on national television, as Cris Collinsworth understated.

Among the carnage was an interception and fumble recovery by Malik Hooker, a former No. 1 pick of … the Colts.

This was as bad as it gets and on national television no less.

Colts owner Jim Irsay should probably have Sean Payton on speed dial

