Cowboys hosting Zay Flowers, Jalin Hyatt, Trenton Simpson on pre-draft visits

A few of the Cowboys’ allotted 30 pre-draft visits are taking place in the next couple of days.

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers is visiting the Cowboys today, and Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson are both visiting the Cowboys tomorrow, according to NFL Network.

The Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks already this offseason, but they’ve frequently been linked to receivers in the draft as they continue to try to bolster their passing game. Flowers could be an option with the Cowboys’ first-round pick, No. 26 overall. Hyatt would be more likely in the second round (where the Cowboys pick No. 58 overall) or the third round (No. 90).

Simpson appears likely to go in the late first or early second round.

