Cowboys host Washington Huskies’ Troy Fautanu for a Pre-draft 30-Visit

With the departure of Tyron Smith in free agency a looming question remains for the Dallas Cowboys. Who is going to take his place? Tyler Smith was originally drafted to be that guy, but then he became an All-Pro guard. Pairing another quality left tackle to left guard capable play, like Washington Huskies Troy Fautanu, could be seen as an intriguing option.

It’s no secret that the key to the Dallas Cowboy’s scout team heart, is position flexibility. While Fautanu doesn’t necessarily provide versatility experience, he does provide versatility traits fueled by a unique blend of ideal size and movement capability. The Cowboys seem to agree as they have met with him during an official 30-visit during the pre-draft process. This is the second time the Cowboys will have met with Fautanu during the pre-draft process. Here’s a look at what his film says about his potential in the pros.



