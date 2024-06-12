Cowboys to host Rams in joint training camp practice in 2024

A long and storied tradition has returned for 2024. The Dallas Cowboys, who hold their training camp in the breezy confines of Oxnard, CA instead of the sweltering heat of North Texas, have often engaged in practice sessions with some of the west-coast teams. Oxnard isn’t a huge leap to get to from Los Angeles, so naturally the Cowboys are often paired with the Chargers and Rams in their preseason schedules, as they are this season.

Along with those live-action rounds, the teams often pair up to practice against one another, which happens to be the case in 2024. According to Rams head coach Sean McVay, Dallas will be one of three teams the Rams practice with.

Rams coach Sean McVay said his team will have a total of four joint practices during the preseason, meeting with the Cowboys at their training camp site in Oxnard, California, with the Texans in Houston, and twice with the Chargers, the logistics of which haven’t been worked out but which should be easy given their neighboring locations. The practice with the Cowboys will be on the Thursday before their Week One preseason game and the practice with the Texans will be on the Thursday before their Week Three preseason game. – Pro Football Talk

The teams last held a joint practice in 2021, when left guard Connor Williams got into a dust-up with the recently-retired Aaron Donald.

Aaron Donald did not like being blocked by Connor Williams and started the first dust up of the practices between the Cowboys and Rams. pic.twitter.com/sGz6KfcukS — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 7, 2021

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire