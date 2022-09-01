Cowboys to host FA left tackle Jason Peters after putting Smith on IR

With the injury to a household name Tyron Smith, the Dallas Cowboys are in need of a solution. While the front office is spreading the word and the coaching staff is doing what it takes to get Tyler Smith ready to roll to play left tackle in Week 1, it doesn’t mean that is the final solution for this season. The club is looking to possible outside solutions as well.

They may end up signing a longtime division rival to take over at the position. Smith and Jason Peters have been two of the best offensive linemen in the NFL for years and they could be teammates soon. Desperately needing a replacement, Dallas is setting up a visit with Peters on Thursday.

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys, according to sources. Peters, 40, started 15 games last year with the Chicago Bears. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 31, 2022

Peters was an anchor on the Eagles offensive line from 2009-20. with seven Pro Bowls in Philadelphia and nine as a whole during his 17-year career. After injuries derailed his final season as an Eagle, Peters signed with the Bears and started in 15 games for Chicago during the 2021 season.

Peters discussed his current status on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday and said “whenever the time comes, I’ll be ready.”

With the young players in Matt Waletzko and Josh Ball as the only in-house options, the arrival of Peters would be an immediate upgrade if the Cowboys go through with signing him. Although he’s now 40 years old, Peters is a future Hall of Famer. If he’s able to play anywhere near the level that earned six All-Pro selections, he’s a massive upgrade to what the club trotted out in the preseason.

