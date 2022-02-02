Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will have a second interview with the Dolphins this week. He and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel are believed to be the leading candidates to replace Brian Flores.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones “selfishly” hopes to keep Moore.

“I think the world of Kellen, and that’s why we want him back,” Jones said at the Senior Bowl, via Nick Eatman of the team website. “I’m not rooting against him to further his career. Hopefully it works out selfishly that we can keep him.”

Moore has called plays for the Cowboys for three seasons. He became the team’s offensive coordinator in Jason Garrett’s final season as head coach, and Mike McCarthy, who called the plays as head coach of the Packers, kept Moore as the Cowboys’ play-caller when he arrived in 2020.

The Cowboys ranked first in points and first in total offense this season.

McCarthy is the Cowboys’ backup plan if Moore leaves.

“The great news is, Mike is an offensive football coach. He’s called plays for Super Bowl teams and championship teams,” Jones said. “It gives you a little more safety net vs. where we were on the defensive side of the ball (if Dan Quinn had left).”

Whether Moore leaves or not, the Cowboys will have Dak Prescott. That gives Jones confidence the team will be fine with whomever calls plays.

“This whole thing revolves around No. 4. That’s what this thing is all about,” Jones said. “It’s a quarterback-driven league, and we feel like we’ve got one of the best in the business, if not the best. It’s all about him. We’ve got to continue to put the pieces around him. That’s why I mentioned the running game and cleaning up the penalties. All of those things are going to put Dak in better situations to be successful to win football games for us. If we can do those things, we won’t be putting him in tough situations that we put him in.”

Cowboys hoping to keep Kellen Moore, who has second interview with Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk