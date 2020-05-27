For 14 summers now, including some or all of the past eight, the Cowboys have made Oxnard, California, their home-away-from home.

The team is hoping to return there this summer, but at the same time, it’s planning on holding training camp at its headquarters in Frisco, Texas.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainty.

“As a staff, we’re planning for a full training camp, and we’re also planning for a training camp in Oxnard; we’re planning for a training camp in Frisco,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on a conference call with beat reporters Wednesday. “We spent an enormous amount of time in the planning phase because it is our first camp together. So we’re just trying to be ready for when the NFL and those big decisions are made that we’re not running around trying to adhere to a different schedule. So we’ve spent a ton of time in our preparation of getting ready for that moment when we do get to be with the players.”

The four teams that call California home also hold training camp in the Golden State. The Raiders are considering holding camp at their soon-to-be new home in Henderson, Nevada, and 49ers General Manager John Lynch has said his team is investigating options outside the state just in case.

Cowboys hoping to hold camp in Oxnard while also planning for Frisco originally appeared on Pro Football Talk