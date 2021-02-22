Cowboys hope for long-term deal with Dak Prescott before March 9

Mike Florio recently explained in a PFT post why the Cowboys need to get a long-term deal completed with Dak Prescott before the franchise-tag deadline March 9. That’s exactly what the team hopes to do, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The two-week franchise-tag window opens Tuesday, so the clock is ticking on a new deal.

Bucs receiver Chris Godwin or Bucs pass rusher Shaq Barrett, Lions receiver Kenny Golladay, Chargers tight end Hunter Henry and Broncos safety Justin Simmons are among other candidates for the franchise tag.

Tagging Prescott a second consecutive year would come at a cost of $37.7 million to the Cowboys. Against an expected salary cap of somewhere between $180 million and $185 million, that will tie up a huge chunk of the team’s cap.

According to Archer, Prescott’s representation and the Cowboys already have had discussions, “if not actual negotiations.”

The sides have negotiated almost two years without reaching agreement, so both sides already have a good idea of what the other seeks.

If the sides can’t reach a long-term deal by March 9, the Cowboys are expected to use the franchise tag on Prescott. That would give them until July 15 to continue negotiating.

But the Cowboys would have to carry the $37.7 million tag number on their salary cap until/if working out a long-term deal.

