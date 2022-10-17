Cowboys hope for Dalton Schultz’s return after knee tweak; rookie TE makes most of extra opportunity

Dalton Schultz carried no official injury designation heading into Sunday night’s clash in Philadelphia, yet when kickoff rolled around, the Cowboys tight end was declared inactive for the contest.

The move offered extra opportunities for two rookies and even a practice squad veteran against the Eagles, and could have roster ramifications moving forward, even though the team is still optimistic Schultz will return this week.

Schultz had been dealing with a knee injury, but he progressed steadily over the course of last week’s lead-up to Sunday night. It was thought that he’d be good to go in the divisional matchup, but Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told a radio audience Monday that something changed during Saturday’s practice session.

“He tweaked his knee in that ramp-up day on Saturday. Just felt like he couldn’t play at the level he needed to be productive for us,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan. “He, Britt Brown [associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation], and the coaches just felt like it was in our best interest after he tweaked it to not dress him.”

In his place, rookie Jake Ferguson got the primetime start in Week 6. He played 51% of the team’s offensive snaps, caught four balls for 40 yards (both career highs) on six targets, and hauled in his first NFL touchdown, even showing off a sweet move after the catch to dodge a defender and get into the end zone.

“Just a little bootleg,” the Wisconsin rookie said after the 26-17 loss. “They called it in the huddle, and I knew it was one of the ones that [meant], ‘Hey, it might be me on this one.’ Just doing what [tight ends] Coach Lunda Wells tells me: ‘Just be prepared for everything.’ I don’t know it the ball’s coming to me, but if it is, I’ve got to make a play.”

Story continues

Undrafted Peyton Hendershot also saw plenty of action due to Schultz’s absence. The Indiana rookie was in on 61% of the offensive snaps and half of the special teams plays. He caught two passes on five targets, logging 22 yards.

Third-year man Sean McKeon was called up from the practice squad on Saturday to provide extra depth; he recorded a reception for 10 yards.

Schultz first suffered what was termed a PCL sprain during the team’s Week 2 win over Cincinnati. He missed one game, returned for Week 4 but didn’t have a catch, and then re-aggravated the knee against Los Angeles in Week 5. He was considered ready to play as late as Friday before Saturday’s surprise scratch.

“Hopefully, we can get him back this week,” head coach Mike McCarthy said of Schultz in his Monday afternoon press conference.

The Stanford product is playing this season, his fourth, under the franchise tag, earning a guaranteed $10.931 million paycheck.

Ferguson and Hendershot have been impressive since training camp, and may find themselves pushing the veteran for more playing time, given their improving performance and Schultz’s challenges in playing through his knee injury.

List

Twitter reacts to Cowboys 26-17 loss to Eagles in Week 6

List

Ezekiel Elliott's performance in Cowboys' loss to Eagles shouldn't get lost in shuffle

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire