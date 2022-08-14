Cowboys holding out Dak Prescott and other stars, Will Grier, vs Broncos

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron Burnett
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dak Prescott
    Dak Prescott
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Will Grier
    Will Grier
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • CeeDee Lamb
    CeeDee Lamb
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Leighton Vander Esch
    Leighton Vander Esch
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Entering their first game action of the season, the 2022 Cowboys will be taking a safe approach against the Broncos. A majority of the starters are either inactive for the contest or won’t spend more than a quarter on the field. Considering how thin positions like wide receiver are due to injury, it’s no surprise that Dallas is cautious.

The star players on both sides will all have a veterans’ day off in Denver. That includes quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and many more.

Even with a long list of starters out, the Cowboys finally get to see the 2022 draft class on the field, including first-round selection Tyler Smith. Former teammates of Randy Gregory may not meet him on the field but plenty of Dallas players will be looking to make an impression. One of those was quarterback Will Grier

Grier was expected to see playing time but a groin injury will delay his debut for the Cowboys. Cooper Rush will likely take the majority of the snaps versus the Broncos in his absence.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

Recommended Stories