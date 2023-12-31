Cowboys hold off Lions 20-19 on failed two-point try by Detroit

CeeDee Lamb caught 13 passes for 227 yards, leading the Cowboys to a 20-19 victory over the Lions on Saturday night.

In a highly entertaining game, the Cowboys took the lead on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to Brandin Cooks with 7:20 left and added a 43-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal with 1:41 to go. The Lions final three drives ended in a punt, an interception and a touchdown.

After scoring with 23 seconds left on Jared Goff's 11-yard throw to Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions went for two and the win. They got the conversion on a pass from Goff to offensive lineman Taylor Decker, who was wide open. Officials called illegal touching, negating the try.

On the Lions' second try, Goff's pass was incomplete but Micah Parsons was offsides.

On the third try, Goff's pass was incomplete.

The Lions' onside kick was recovered by who else? Lamb.

The Cowboys escaped, moving to 11-5 and keeping their NFC East hopes alive. The Lions, who already have clinched the NFC North, also are 11-5.

Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson picked Goff with 2:05 left, but Dallas burned only 24 seconds off the clock before Aubrey's field goal. A 15-yard tripping penalty on Peyton Hendershot pushed them back.

The Lions will leave thinking about all their mistakes. They went 2-for-4 in the red zone, scoring 16 red zone points, and Goff threw two picks.

The Lions outgained the Cowboys 420 to 383.

Lamb 's 13 receptions for 227 yards, included a 92-yard touchdown in the first half. The touchdown reception was the second-longest in team history, and his 227 yards were a career high.

His big night allowed him to break Michael Irvin's team records for catches (111) in a season and yards (1,603) in a season. Lamb now has 122 receptions for 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dak Prescott was 26-of-38 for 345 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Cooks caught five passes for 60 yards and a score.

Goff was 19-of-34 for 271 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Cowboys finished the season 8-0 at home.