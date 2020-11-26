Cowboys hold moment of silence for late coach Markus Paul

The Cowboys held a moment of silence ahead of their Thanksgiving game against the Washington Football Team to honor Markus Paul, Dallas' strength coach who died on Wednesday, just one day after he was rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency.

To honor their late coach, the Cowboys will be wearing a black and white sticker with Paul's initials on every helmet.

When the Cowboys concluded their pregame warm-ups, most of the team's players and coaches gathered at midfield to say a prayer for their late coach.

Dallas will be playing with heavy hearts on Thursday. 

