Cowboys hold moment of silence for late coach Markus Paul
The Cowboys held a moment of silence ahead of their Thanksgiving game against the Washington Football Team to honor Markus Paul, Dallas' strength coach who died on Wednesday, just one day after he was rushed to the hospital with a medical emergency.
Cowboys tribute, moment of silence for strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul: “His spirit, dedication, love and smile will never be forgotten.” pic.twitter.com/rwfgmt2fjD
— Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 26, 2020
The #Cowboys just had a video tribute and moment of silence for their Strength & Conditioning Coordinator, Markus Paul, who passed away earlier this week. The Cowboys will also wear a “MP” decal on their helmets today. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/ilshprzkBi
— Desmond Purnell (@DesmondPurnell) November 26, 2020
To honor their late coach, the Cowboys will be wearing a black and white sticker with Paul's initials on every helmet.
#DallasCowboys wearing “MP” sticker to honor Markus Paul 💙 pic.twitter.com/NtTOYTuCIU
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 26, 2020
Cowboys wearing an “MP” decal on their helmets and hats today vs. Washington in honor of Markus Paul. The strength and conditioning coordinator collapsed Tuesday morning at the facility, passing away on Wednesday. He was 54. pic.twitter.com/ULVJYNjEc7
— Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) November 26, 2020
When the Cowboys concluded their pregame warm-ups, most of the team's players and coaches gathered at midfield to say a prayer for their late coach.
The @dallascowboys took a moment before the game in remembrance of their strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul who died Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/T2wUvhPn7K
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2020
Dallas will be playing with heavy hearts on Thursday.