Cowboys hold on for 27-20 victory over Washington

The Cowboys made their victory over Washington more dramatic than it needed to be.

Dak Prescott threw a pick-six with 4:13 left to draw Washington within one score, but they held on for a 27-20 win. Dallas now is 9-4, ending Washington’s four-game winning streak. Washington fell to 6-7 with four games to play, though it plays the Cowboys again in two weeks.

The Cowboys led 24-0 at halftime and 27-8 in the fourth quarter.

Jonathan Williams scored on a 1-yard run with 5:09 left, and after a failed 2-point conversion, the home team trailed 27-14. Only 56 seconds later, Cole Holcomb intercepted Prescott and returned it 31 yards to the end zone. Washington had the extra point blocked.

Washington had a opportunity to tie or take the lead, getting the ball back at its own 30 with 3:04 remaining. But Kyle Allen, who replaced the injured Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter, was sacked by Randy Gregory on third-and-three.

Allen fumbled, and Jayron Kearse recovered for the Cowboys, who ran out the final 2:24.

The Cowboys held Washington to 224 yards, forced four turnovers and made five sacks. Washington went 3-for-14 on third down.

Micah Parsons made two sacks and forced a fumble. Dorance Armstrong tipped a pass that Gregory intercepted and Armstrong returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown.

Heinicke was 11-of-25 for 122 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while Allen went 4-of-9 for 53 yards.

Prescott was 22-of-39 for 211 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

