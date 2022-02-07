Cowboys hire Texans receivers coach Robert Prince

The Houston Texans will be in the market for a new receivers coach in 2022.

According to Todd Archer from ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys have hired Robert Prince to be their new receivers coach, replacing Adam Henry.

For the Texans, it is another vacancy across the entire coaching staff. Houston fired Tim Kelly as offensive coordinator, and defensive line coach Bobby King left to become the inside linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans. Multiple teams have also been interested in quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton to fill their offensive coordinator vacancies.

Prince has big ties to Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was on the Detroit Lions in 2014, the year that Prince joined the NFC North club as a receivers coach. Prince also coached at Boise State, Moore’s alma mater, from 2001-02 and later from 2011-13.

The Texans have reportedly hired defensive coordinator Lovie Smith as their new coach. Houston has another assistant role to fill as they finalize Smith’s promotion and new staff.