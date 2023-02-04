Cowboys hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator, but Mike McCarthy will call plays

The Dallas Cowboys have a new offensive coordinator.

On Saturday, the team announced Brian Schottenheimer will replace Kellen Moore, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers in the same role one day after splitting from Dallas.

"I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go."

Schottenheimer, the son of legendary NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, served as the Cowboys' offensive consultant in the 2022-23 season. Before joining the Cowboys staff, he was tapped as the Jacksonville Jaguars' passing game coordinator under head coach Urban Meyer.

HOW TO FIX COWBOYS? 7 things Dallas must address going into 2023 NFL season

KELLEN MOORE: Joins Los Angeles Chargers after split with Dallas Cowboys

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get exclusive content in your inbox

Brian Schottenheimer, shown when he was with the Jaguars, was named offensive coordinator of the Cowboys.

Schottenheimer previously served as the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets (2006–2011), St. Louis Rams (2012–2014), University of Georgia (2015) and Seattle Seahawks (2018–2020).

"Brian has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future," McCarthy said. "This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us that I am confident will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect."

MORE: Legendary NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

Schottenheimer may have landed the position, but he will not call the plays. That duty will fall to McCarthy, owner Jerry Jones said this week.

"This is the logical step to build on it and use what we've established, if you will, the foundation of the things we've got," Jones told reporters at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. "This is the time for us to build on it. That's what this is, a building step."

Story continues

McCarthy used to call plays as head coach in Green Bay from 2006-18. The Cowboys haven’t had the head coach calling plays since Jason Garrett gave up that role after the 2012 season.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer OC, Mike McCarthy will call plays