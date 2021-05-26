Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is back in the NFC East.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have hired McAdoo as a consultant. The move reunites McAdoo and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

McAdoo joined McCarthy’s first Packers staff in 2006 as the tight ends coach and then moved to coaching quarterbacks in 2011. He was hired as the Giants’ offensive coordinator in 2014 and promoted to head coach in 2016.

That move started out with a 9-7 record and a Wild Card loss to his former boss, but everything came tumbling down in 2017. The Giants opened the season 2-9 and McAdoo benched Eli Manning for a loss to the Raiders that turned out to be the final game he coached for the organization.

McAdoo spent last season as the quarterbacks coach for the Jaguars.

Cowboys hire Ben McAdoo as a consultant originally appeared on Pro Football Talk