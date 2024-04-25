Cowboys head to Oregon for MW championships

Apr. 24—The University of Wyoming men's golf team will travel for the Mountain West championships this weekend at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Eugene, Oregon.

The Cowboys feature a deep roster this season, with Kristof Panke leading the team with a 72.4 stroke average this season. Jimmy Dales is second at 72.5 and is coming off a career-best fourth place finish in Missouri.

Patrick Azevedo is third in strokes per round at 72.8, with Jaren Calkins fourth at 72.9. Davis Seybert is fifth at 74.6, and the junior college transfer will play in the MW championships for the first time.

The Cowboys have shot 20 rounds of 70 or under this season. The Pokes have played in seven events this spring, with a fourth-place finish at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate being the best of the spring.

Teams in the field

Wyoming (130 national ranking), Air Force (150), Boise State (183), Colorado State (63), Fresno State (50), New Mexico (19), Nevada (106), San Diego State (32), San Jose State (57), UNLV (51) and Utah State (156).

Course information

Emerald Valley Golf and Resort — Creswell, Oregon.

7,210 Yards — Par 72.

Event coverage

The MW partnered with GKLive.TV to broadcast both the MW women's golf championship and the MW men's golf championship live on GolfKast in 2024. GKLive will live stream each day of the men's tournament from tee-off of the first group through completion of the final group.

A Golfstat link will also be provided to follow the live scoring. All cameras are on-demand. Users must sign up for a free account on the home page to watch the event.