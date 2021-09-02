Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addresses Cam Newton rumors

Mike McCarthy responds to Cam Newton-to-Cowboys rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton's time in New England has come to an end, but the veteran quarterback should still end up on an NFL roster this season. Especially if he is willing to take on a backup role.

Shortly after the Patriots released Newton, it was reported the Dallas Cowboys would consider signing him as a backup to Dak Prescott. With Prescott coming off a season-ending ankle injury and an ailing shoulder in training camp, Newton would make sense as a Plan B.

Don't count on that happening, though. On Thursday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy poured cold water on the Newton-to-Dallas rumors.

“To sit here and talk about any of the players not on our roster, I don’t think there’s really anything that’s beneficial that comes out of that for us,” McCarthy told reporters. “But Cam, I’ve had a chance to compete against Cam, chance to watch some of his tape in New England.

“I still think he has a ton of football left. But we’re very excited about the group that we have.”

It still wouldn't be a surprise to see the Cowboys take a chance on Newton, but McCarthy sounds pretty satisfied with how his quarterback room looks without the former NFL MVP.

Newton could still be Texas-bound even if Dallas isn't interested. The Houston Texans certainly could use a veteran QB on the depth chart with Deshaun Watson not expected to play this season. Currently, Tyrod Taylor is in line to start Week 1 for Houston with rookie Davis Mills backing him up.

Last season with the Patriots, Newton went 7-8 as the starter while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The 32-year-old also rushed for 592 yards and 12 TDs.