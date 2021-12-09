Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy guarantees win over Washington

Cowboys' McCarthy guarantees win over Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy kept zero secrets on Thursday when asked how he thinks Sunday's game against Washington will shake out.

"We’re going to win this game. I’m confident in that," McCarthy said.

Well okay then.

McCarthy explained further: "What am I supposed to say? I fully expect to win every game I’ve ever competed in."

It's an interesting time for McCarthy to gush such confidence as the Cowboys have lost two of their last three games and three of the last five. The head coach even missed time on the COVID-19 list.

Meanwhile Washington has won four straight and gone from the NFC cellar to the second NFC Wild Card spot.

Yet, McCarthy's confidence is clearly unflinching.

When they're right Dallas can compete with any team in the NFL. The Cowboys boast studs on offense like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb and on defense like Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence.

Health and continuity have been a problem for the Cowboys, however, and the offense hasn't been nearly as explosive during the recent scuffle.

For Washington this weekend gives an opportunity to climb back in the NFC East division race with a win.

According to McCarthy, however, that won't happen. Imagine Ron Rivera will make use of that this week.