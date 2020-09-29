Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says Trysten Hill had 'zero intent' to injure Chris Carson

Mike McCarthy says Trysten Hill had 'zero intent' to injure Chris Carson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Trysten Hill was at the center of controversy on Sunday after it looked as if he intended to injure Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson by twisting his leg in an unnatural direction.

Carson was forced to leave the game and would not return. It was later announced he suffered a minor knee sprain and could return as early as next week.

On Monday, Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if he thought Hill's tackle was a dirty play. Unsurprisingly, McCarthy stood up for his player.

"I don’t think that was his intent. I just think he was trying to wrap and roll," McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Trust me, there was zero intent involved there.”

Why is this dude trying to rip Carson's leg off after the play?? pic.twitter.com/N4bCEWgAMF — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 27, 2020

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll took a different approach when asked if he thought the play was dirty.

"Yeah, I was really pissed about that one," Carroll said to 710 ESPN Seattle. "I don't know what's going to happen with that, but I was pissed because that guy hurt him, unfortunately."

Video of the play made its rounds on twitter, with multiple players calling on the NFL to hand out discipline for the kind of tackle Hill made, one that certainly endangers player safety.

Hill is likely to be fined for the incident but not suspended, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.