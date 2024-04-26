Cowboys had four offers to trade down from 24 and four prospects left that they liked

The Cowboys went into Thursday night wanting a left tackle in the first round. Everyone knew it.

They also had an idea that they would be moving back before taking an offensive tackle, with Jerry Jones telling Nick Harris of the team website that there was an "80 percent chance" the Cowboys would not make a pick at 24.

When the Cowboys got on the clock, four prospects they were comfortable selecting remained available. They were confident Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton, Arizona offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton or Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson would be available for them if they moved back.

"That's the homework," Jones said. "Absolutely, you're getting fed what the teams behind you – and remember somebody can trade into their spot – [have]. That can throw you for a loop. I've done it. I've lost a player on a trade before. I had two players in the next three picks and lost them. They went. Of all those players on that board, I had that happen.

"So, the big thing you gotta know is can you live with losing the one you have right there if you can? That really is the test."

The Cowboys received four trade offers for the 24th pick, Jones said.

"We were working in context with everything moving at the same time," Jones said. "You're also bumping with all those. You're trading with all of them at the same time. It's really interesting."

The Cowboys settled on the Lions' offer, moving them back only five spots and giving them an extra third-round pick (73rd overall).

After the Lions drafted Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the 24th pick obtained from the Cowboys, Morgan, Barton and Robinson went off the board to the Packers, Buccaneers and Cardinals respectively. The Chiefs then traded up to take Texas receiver Xavier Worthy.

The Cowboys nearly traded a second time before their trade partner went a different direction, leaving them to draft Guyton.

"I felt like it was just bound to happen and things fell into play, into perfect position, and I couldn't ask for a better team to play for," said Guyton, who grew up in Manor, Texas, and began his college career at TCU.

Guyton played right tackle at OU but will move to left tackle for the Cowboys to replace Tyron Smith. Smith made eight Pro Bowls in the 13 years since the Cowboys made him the ninth overall pick in 2011, but he left this offseason to sign with the Jets.

"I feel like those are big shoes to fill from such a legendary tackle," Guyton said. "But I'm going to work my ass off to do the best that I can."