Cowboys guard Zack Martin suffers leg injury vs Bills

This has been a disjointed affair thus far for the Dallas Cowboys. Their trip to Buffalo saw their defense get marched down the field on the opening drive and two offensive possessions that end in punts. The most concerning thing though is that right guard and perennial All-Pro Zack Martin left the game during that second possession after getting hit in the leg.

Martin went into the the blue medical tent for further evaluation. Reports say when he returned from the tent he was still being worked on, on the sideline.

After several minutes, Cowboys RG Zack Martin has exited the sideline medical tent, walking very gingerly on sideline. He is still receiving treatment on his left knee. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire