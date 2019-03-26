Cowboys great Michael Irvin has testing for throat cancer: 'I am terrified'
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin announced on Instagram Tuesday that he spent the previous two days at a UCLA hospital undergoing testing for throat cancer.
Results of Irvin’s biopsy appear to still be pending.
Irvin’s Instagram post
Irvin wrote that he noticed a problem when he lost his voice during the Cowboys’ win over the New Orleans Saints last season and the problem persisted for almost two months. He saw doctors who advised the round of testing performed at UCLA.
Irvin’s father, brother died of cancer
Irvin also wrote that his father had throat cancer and died at 51. His brother Vaughn died of stomach cancer in 2006 at age 49.
“So saying I am afraid this time is a big big understatement,” Irvin wrote. “I AM TERRIFIED!!”
A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Irvin made five Pro Bowls and won three Super Bowls over a 12-year career with the Cowboys.
More from Yahoo Sports:
Wetzel: Avenatti could still have dirt on Nike, college sports
LeBron praises Lonzo as Ball family considers shuttering the brand
Kerber loses twice to same opponent, calls her 'drama queen'