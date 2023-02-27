Cowboys 'got to have a plan to ultimately extend' QB Dak Prescott, Stephen Jones says

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could be in line for a new contract this offseason.

Prescott, who is guaranteed to make $31 million and will account for $49.1 million against the Cowboys’ salary cap in 2023, according to overthecap.com, could either have his current contract restructured or have his contract extended again.

“We've got to have a plan to ultimately extend Dak,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told ESPN on Monday.

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million extension in 2021, but an extension would lower his cap hit and afford the Cowboys greater flexibility this offseason.

Prescott’s current contract will see the Cowboys endure salary cap hits of $49.1 million in 2023 and $52.1 million in 2024, according to overthecap.com. An extension would keep him beyond the next two seasons.

During the Senior Bowl, Jones said Prescott deserves to be around the top 10-12 quarterbacks in the league who make more than $40 million annually.

Jones also said Prescott could be the Cowboys’ quarterback for the next 10 years.

Despite Prescott winning only two playoff games in his career, and the Cowboys’ last championship coming in 1995, Jones believes Prescott is the quarterback who can lead Dallas back to the Super Bowl.

“I've got all the faith in the world we can win this thing with Dak,” Jones told ESPN.

“Because we know him. We know what he's about. His leadership skills are undeniable. Impeccable work ethic. Other than he hadn't won some key playoff games, he's everything you want in a quarterback. From the day he walked in the door, he's won a lot of games. We just got to get over the hump.”

Prescott won the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award for his off-field contributions.

On the field, Prescott returned from missing five games with a broken thumb to lead the Cowboys to the playoffs, where he helped Dallas win its first playoff road game in 30 years, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round. The Cowboys’ season ended with a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

