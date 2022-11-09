Are Cowboys a good fit for Odell Beckham Jr.? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses if the Dallas Cowboys are a good fit for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
“I know that the Cowboys star on that helmet, when he puts it on, could look pretty good,” Jones said Tuesday on Dallas radio.
Bills QB Josh Allen suffered a potential UCL injury during Week 9's loss to the Jets. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared the latest on Allen's injury Wednesday.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
Despite his struggles this season, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his belief in himself is still as high as ever.
Did Shaquille Leonard and the Colts defense really know what plays the Patriots were running Sunday? Head coach Bill Belichick gave a surprisingly direct answer.
If the Colts decide to tear down their roster, the Bears could take advantage in the second phase of their rebuild, by taking on players who have already played under head coach Matt Eberflus.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders must get his team to focus after the tragic death of assistant coach Mike Zimmer's son who was buried on Tuesday.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens cover the news of the day, recap the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Titans, and tell you which players on the waiver wire you should be adding to your fantasy football team in week 10.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
A look, by position, at some of the toughest choices the Eagles will have to make among their pending free agents.
Jackson State football is 9-0 and looking for an undefeated season. Deion Sanders wants the NCAA to allow it to lead to an FBS bowl berth.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
As the Steelers emerge from their bye at 2-6, there’s one and only one motivation. Win. To make that happen, the coaching staff will be willing to shake things up. And while it’s our understanding that this doesn’t mean running back Najee Harris will be benched (yet), Jaylen Warren will get more touches moving forward, [more]
An attorney for a Michigan State football player for his involvement in the tunnel postgame melee said the incident was started by a Wolverine.