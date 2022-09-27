Are Cowboys good enough to beat Eagles? 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Michael Robinson, Willie McGinest, and David Carr discuss whether or. not they think the Dallas Cowboys are good enough to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Michael Robinson, Willie McGinest, and David Carr discuss whether or. not they think the Dallas Cowboys are good enough to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 'NFL Total Access'
Make that three legendary defensive backs that now agree with the early comparison of 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga to Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu.
Philadelphia Eagles sit atop the NFC East entering the Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars
The Chargers added some depth at the edge defender position.
On Sunday, the game-winning touchdown drive for the Indianapolis Colts was salvaged by a penalty called on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for saying something to Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan after a third-down sack. Two days later, no one is saying what Jones said. After the game, referee Shawn Smith declined to reveal the allegedly [more]
NFL power rankings for Week 4 from the Free Press' Dave Birkett.
Cooper Rush has been everything the Dallas Cowboys could ask for in a backup quarterback, posting a perfect 3-0 record in his first three career starts.
Charles McDonald checks in with a weekly mind dump of four NFL topics that tickled his brain. Tablets, headphones and hats, take cover.
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
The “idyllic retreat” was also the filming location for the E Television series “The Bradshaw Bunch.”
Hurricane Ian’s projected path has it headed toward Tampa, Florida, which could mean the Chiefs-Buccaneers game would move well north of there.
The chess community has been yelling about this all month.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the component of the play that upset [more]
Matt Harmon is joined by Andy Behrens, as he is each and every Tuesday morning, to list off the best targets on waiver wires around fantasy football leagues everywhere.
During his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers set the record straight — sort of — on what he saw on the Jumbotron on Sunday.
The Eagles are kings of the NFC after three weeks. And there aren't many other Super Bowl contenders at their heels. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
Three games into a comeback from an Achilles tear, Shepard suffered a non-contact injury on the final Giants snap on Monday.
Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd believes Jimmy Garoppolo isn't to blame for the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 4 of the season including Buffalo at Baltimore, Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, and Kansas City at Tampa Bay
Jacksonville's 38-10 rout on Sunday not only was the Chargers' second straight defeat, but the injury list grew longer as the game wore on. Not only does quarterback Justin Herbert's rib injury remain a concern, but offensive tackle Rashawn Slater will likely miss the rest of the season due to a torn left biceps. The injuries come at the worst possible time for Los Angeles, which was already missing center Corey Linsley because of a knee issue, wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) and cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle).