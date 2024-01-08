Cowboys’ Gilmore: Shoulder ‘popped out,’ vows he’ll ‘be ready to go’ in wild-card round

The Cowboys secondary got a major scare late in the first half of the team’s 38-10 season-ending win when Stephon Gilmore landed awkwardly while making a play. The veteran cornerback was escorted to the locker room and did not return to action, though he was seen on the sideline with his right arm in a sling.

Early reports were that Gilmore had injured a shoulder, leaving fans to wonder if the Dallas defense would have to start their playoff run without either of the corners that had started the 2023 campaign.

But while Trevon Diggs will still be relegated to observer status for the posteason journey, Gilmore says he’ll be in uniform and on the field when the Cowboys host Green Bay in the wild-card round next weekend.

Gilmore’s shoulder “just popped out,” he said after the division-clinching win per the team website, “and they popped it back in place. I feel way better now. Happy it wasn’t nothing too crazy.”

Stephon Gilmore (shoulder) says he’s “fine” and “will be ready to go” — per MM. If this holds true, massive news for #Cowboys. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 8, 2024

Gilmore entered the Week 18 contest having played more snaps than any Cowboys defender this season. Nahshon Wright came on in his place to finish the game against the Commanders opposite league interception leader and first-time Pro Bowler DaRon Bland, who snared yet another pick on Sunday.

The Cowboys secondary will face a stiff test in the wild-card round, with the red-hot Jordan Love coming to town averaging nearly two passing touchdowns per game, a rate that’s second in the league.

But if Gilmore’s self-diagnosis is to be believed, he’ll be in his usual spot when the Cowboys defense takes the field in the tournament.

“He told me was fine and he’d be ready to go,” said Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy.

