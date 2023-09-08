Cowboys-Giants Advanced Stats: Dallas opens season No. 1 in DVOA

Professional football has returned to our collective lives. With the NFL kickoff game scheduled for Thursday night, it’s the first weekend of action for the 2023 season. The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in familiar territory, playing on Sunday Night Football, against a familiar foe in a familiar place. The Cowboys travel to NewYork to take on the Giants in what used to be an annual affair on opening night.

Who holds the advantage? Teams change from year to year, so in some aspects advanced statistics from 2022 won’t tell much. However they do provide a baseline for expectations which in Week 1 is all fans have to go off of. The Advanced Stats Notebook looks to gather stats and metrics that truly function as measures of team quality and then use an overview to determine which team should have the advantage.

For decades, teams have been ranked based on stats that don’t give a complete picture. One example, yardage. Yardage is so far away from being what’s important in the NFL, yet the conventional moniker “No. 1 offense in the league” has to do with yardage totals. If a team falls behind every game and throws it all over the place in the fourth quarter, they can be a top yardage squad without being a good squad.

What should fans be talking about instead? Glad you asked. Each week we analyze how each team ranks in EPA, DVOA, ANY/A and Toxic Differential. These four key metrics have a high correlation to win probability.

Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) - FTN Fantasy

DVOA is a metric devised by Football Outsiders, which measures success on each play as compared to league average based on “a number of variables including down, distance, location on field, current score gap, quarter, and opponent quality.” The metric is outputted in “percentage points better than average”.

Football Outsiders was sold, the new company stopped paying it’s writers, and the innovator of DVOA (Aaron Schatz) moved his proprietary formula to its new home.

On both offense and special teams the higher a number, the better that team performs than the average team would in a compilation of every single down, distance and game situation they ran a play in.

On defense, the values are reversed. A more negative score (meaning how well the opposing offense did) is better.

DVOA Overview

TEAM Offensive DVOA Defensive DVOA Special Teams DVOA TOTAL DVOA- Overall Rank DALLAS 9.3% (3) -6.8 (3) 0.2% (12) 16.3% – No. 1 GIANTS -1.5% (19) 3.9% (27) -1.1% (31) -6.4% – No. 23

Season-Preview DVOA: Dallas dominates (4-0)

The national media and their New York bias might be spinning some weird narrative that the Giants have better projections than the Cowboys, but DVOA certainly isn’t buying into the hype.

We’ll dive a bit deeper into Schatz’ almanac and 2023 season preview (available for purchase here) later on in the weekend, but first a summary of the other stats we’ll track this season and how the two competitors fared last season.

Expected Points Added and Success Rate

EPA measures the impact a play has on the likelihood of scoring. With EPA, yardage, field position, and down and distance all weigh in on what the expected net points would be for the situation. As an example, a first and goal at the one-yard line would represent a higher EP-Expected Points than a third and 10 on your own 20 yard line.

EPA is the difference between the Expected Points (EP) at the beginning of the play compared to the end of the play. It measures the plays impact on the score of the game.

Success rate is a measure of how often teams get 40% of the needed yards on 1st down, 60% on 2nd down and 100% on third down or fourth down.

EPA figures gathered by rbsdm.

Offensive EPA (2022)

TEAM Dropback EPA/Play Rushing EPA/Play Total EPA/Play Success Rate DALLAS 0.082 (9) -0.031 (12) 0.031 (10) 45.2% – No. 13 GIANTS 0.058 (12) -0.002 (7) 0.034 (9) 45.1% – No. 15

EPA Offensive Advantage: Push (2 to 2)

Quite simply, while Dallas was a far more explosive and dangerous offense, the turnovers prevented the Cowboys from being super high among the teams in the league. Daniel Jones risk aversion allowed the Giants to tread water on offense, the question is whether or not Brian Daboll will progress the offense now that he’s gone out and gotten better weapons.

The Cowboys weapons were wholesale improved as well. So if one believes Prescott’s rise in turnovers was a direct result of bad hands and bad players being targeted, than Dallas should ascend up the rankings themselves.

Defensive EPA (2022)

TEAM Dropback EPA/Play Rushing EPA/Play Total EPA/Play Success Rate DALLAS -0.059 (4) -0.126 (4) -0.087 (2) 41.4% – No. 4 GIANTS 0.048 (20) 0.043(31) 0.046 (28) 44.0% – No. 16

EPA Defensive Advantage: Dallas dominates (4-0)

While the 2022 numbers were close on offense, that decidedly wasn’t the case when it came to the two team’s defenses.

The narrative is that the Giants have a monster defensive-front interior and the Cowboys were inept in stopping the run. The DNA test determined that was a lie. Dallas was a top-5 team in a per play run defense during the regular season, proving that total yardage is a horrible metric to measure with.

The Giants were in the middle tier in stopping the pass but woeful in stopping the run in 2022. Having this discrepancy but a mid-tier success rate helps prove that stopping the run, while nice, has less of an impact in overall defensive quality than older thinking might realize.

Toxicity (Toxic Differential) aka The Big Play Factor

The favorite advanced metric of them all. First noted by Super Bowl-winning head coach Brian Billick, Toxic differential initially included pass plays longer than 20 yards, run plays longer than 10 yards and turnovers.

However, for ease with the notebook ad predictive purposes, we will stick with Billick’s initial definition, with data gathered by Sharp Football Stats.

Toxicity on Offense (2022)

TEAM Explosive Passes Explosive Runs Giveaways Differential DALLAS 50 62 22 +90 GIANTS 28 74 16 +90

Offensive Toxicity: Push

Toxicity on Defense (2022)

TEAM Explosive Plays Allowed Explosive Runs Allowed Takeaways Dfferential DALLAS 43 67 34 -66 GIANTS 48 79 18 -109

Defensive Toxicity: Cowboys

Overall Toxicity (2022)

Overall Toxicity: Cowboys +34, Giants -19

Cowboys’ Net Advantage in 2022: 53 more big plays (3.1 per game)

Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt (2022)

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Adjusted Net Yards Per Pass Attempt, or ANY/A, What exactly is ANY/A? It’s basically a formula which takes sacks and interceptions into account in measuring how efficient a team is in the passing game.

Before you think it’s too complicated, it’s just taking the normal yards-per-attempt metric and adding a score for TDs and INTs, and counting sacks as failed passes.

ANY/A: Adjusted net passing yards per attempt = (Passing Yards + (Passing TDs)*20 – (INTs thrown)*45 – Sack Yards) / (Passing Attempts + Sacks)

As far as it’s importance, ANY/A comes in third when it comes to correlation to victory with an R² coefficient of 0.69. That’s only behind scoring differential and passer rating differential.

TEAM ANY/A For ANY/A Against Differential DALLAS 6.0 (20) 5.2 (9) +0.8 GIANTS 5.7 (22) 6.2 (10) -0.5

ANY/A Differential (2022): Dallas dominates

Overall

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll breaks up Giants and Dallas Cowboys players after the game. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 23-16.

The Cowboys clearly have the advantage over the Giants when it comes to advanced statistics. Despite most of these numbers looking back instead of forward, the one true model of DVOA that looks ahead gives Dallas a decisive advantage as well.

When it comes to categories where the two teams were a push, Offensive EPA and Offensive Toxicity, the turnovers are the reason things were close. The questions here are whether the perceived improvements both clubs made in personnel will be enough to reduce turnovers for Dallas and improve output for the Giants.

Categories Dallas Won

DVOA Rankings

Defensive EPA

Defensive Toxicity

Overall Toxicity

ANY/A Differential

Categories New York Won

None

Categories that were a Push

Offensive EPA

Offensive Toxicity

