Cowboys getting results from playing guard Connor McGovern at fullback

In the Cowboys’ last two games, they scored their opening touchdowns with one-yard runs from Ezekiel Elliott, with fullback Connor McGovern lead blocking for him. Which is noteworthy because McGovern is not, in fact, a fullback.

McGovern is a backup guard, but the Cowboys are using him at fullback occasionally, and when they do it’s been successful. They have those two one-yard touchdowns, and on the Cowboys’ other four running plays with McGovern at fullback, they’ve averaged seven yards a carry.

McGovern said that when offensive coordinator Kellen Moore proposed playing fullback to him, he jumped at the opportunity for more playing time.

“Last week, Kellen came to me and asked if I want my own personnel [group],” McGovern said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I was like, ‘What do I have to do?’ Next thing you know, I’m at fullback. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it.”

Moore is enthusiastic about the new wrinkle in the Cowboys’ offense.

“It’s been awesome. He’s a guy that’s done some great stuff for us,” Moore said.

Although McGovern looks a little out of place as a 308-pounder lined up in the backfield, he said anyone who thinks he can’t move fast enough to get the job done is in for a surprise.

“A lot of linebackers think they can just beat me right to the hole,” McGovern said. “They don’t know that I can get there, too. It’s a lot of fun.”

