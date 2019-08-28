Cowboys getting calls about their offensive, defensive linemen

The Cowboys are deep on the offensive line. They’re deep on the defensive line.

Thus, it should come as no surprise that the Cowboys have gotten calls from teams interested in trading for one of the team’s linemen.

“We do get calls on both offensive and defensive lines,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday. “We’ve made that a priority over the years, and it’s a strength of ours, and some teams are interested in it.

“Yeah, I think there’s a possibility for sure that we could move somebody.”

The Cowboys, though, likely will want a draft pick, and not a player, in return.

“I will say this: This is about as good as we’ve felt about our roster in a long, long time, but you never say never on being able to find something that can improve you,” Jones said. “Certainly, we’ll be looking for that. One of the problems we’ve got right now is spots are tight. We’re uncomfortable obviously with some people we may have to expose out there, and that’s part of it. As I said, hat’s off to Will [McClay] and his staff and Jason [Garrett] and his staff. We’ve done a good job I think of putting together a really solid football team right here. But we’ll look for ways to get better, and certainly if we can pick up some picks here at the midnight hour that make sense for us, we’ll do that. too.”