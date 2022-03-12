The Cowboys surrendered their first-round draft pick in 2019 for receiver Amari Cooper. They justified the move by regarding Cooper as the player they picked in what became the 27th overall spot in round one.

But there are fundamental differences between acquiring Cooper, who was finishing his fourth season at the time of the trade, and a rookie. Financially, the difference is gigantic.

From 2019 through 2021, the Cowboys paid Cooper $53.9 million. If they’d taken a receiver with the 27th selection in 2019, that player would have gotten a slotted four-year, $11.4 million contract. They would be currently deciding whether to exercise the player’s fifth-year option.

They could have drafted A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, or Deebo Samuel in that spot. They also could have ended up with N'Keal Harry.

And that’s ultimately why they traded for Cooper. To get certainty in lieu of a lottery ticket.

Still, they chose to pay a steep price for certainty. And they ultimately didn’t get much when it was time to move on.

Then again, they got something for trading Cooper. Even if it wasn’t very much.

Cowboys gave up a lot for three-plus seasons with Amari Cooper originally appeared on Pro Football Talk