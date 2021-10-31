Cowboys GameDay News: Joseph activated, Prescott’s calf a question mark

Quarterback Dak Prescott headlines all the stories ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ post-bye week road game against the Minnesota Vikings. With his status for Sunday Night Football up in the air, it’s leaving everyone to predict if it’ll be the franchise face or backup Cooper Rush suiting up as the starter at US Bank Stadium.

The Cowboys are always the talk of the town but fans have kept their expectations surprisingly low. Is an NFC East crown too low of expectations, or is it just safe thinking?

Cornerback Trevon Diggs enters a huge matchup with fellow sophomore Justin Jefferson, who is also having an impressive start to the season. Can Diggs keep his historic interception streak alive and can Dallas slow down the Vikings offense?

The cavalry is coming soon for the Cowboys with many big contributors back at practice or returning to the field in Week 8, but it will it be enough to move to 6-1 this week? Here is the Cowboys Gameday News and Notes.

How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Vikings in Week 8 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys come off their bye week with a primetime matchup against the Vikings. Televised on NBC for Sunday Night Football, click the link for all the ways you can watch, wager, live stream and listen to the Week 8 contest.

Cowboys at Vikings: Three story lines, two key matchups, one prediction :: Star Tribune

Link

With two weeks to prepare, the storylines are aplenty for the Cowboys Sunday. Prescott’s health remains the biggest story while Diggs’ interception streak looms against a high-octane Minnesota offense that features the likes of sophomore receiver Justin Jefferson.

Cowboys Final Injury Report: Prescott decision vs Vikings down to wire :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Story continues

One day ahead of gameday for Dallas, Prescott’s status is still up in the air while startling left tackle Tyron Smith is nursing an ankle injury. Cornerback Kelvin Joseph is expected to make his debut after missing the first six games with a groin injury.

Behind The Lines: Cowboys vs Vikings :: Vikings Wire

Link

Ahead of the Sunday night matchup, Tyler Forness breaks down the betting lines for the game and why you should bet either way. With questions still surrounding the outlook of the game, there’s plenty to pay attention for when looking at the betting lines.

Week 8 Preview: 10,000 Reasons the Cowboys Are Better Than You Think :: Sports Illustrated

Link

Looking to Week 8, Sports Illustrated has you covered with a full preview on what to expect, including a heavy dose of coverage on the Cowboys. Gary Grambling discusses Dallas’ matchup with the Vikings while also covering how the Cowboys, even at 5-1, are still underrated.

NFL Week 8 fantasy football questions and answers: Reporters give advice on Jerry Jeudy, Khalil Herbert and more :: ESPN

Link

Included in the long list of fantasy football questions is wide receiver Amari Cooper. After a quiet week in New England, Cooper is expected to see more opportunity in Minnesota, where he had 81 yards last season with Andy Dalton at quarterback.

Dallas Cowboys fans have raised their expectations this year, but still have surprisingly small goals :: Blogging The Boys

Link

The Cowboys find themselves in a great spot through seven weeks, but the expectations still aren’t high from fans. SB Nation’s poll has winning the NFC East as the most popular expectation. While Dallas is known for being the talk of the town, the Cowboys faithful are staying level-headed with plenty of football to play.

Cowboys at Vikings: Week 8 primer :: Blogging The Boys

Link

Going against the 3-3 Vikings, what can you expect from Dallas? David Howman compares Minnesota to the 2019 Cowboys, noting their talent but lack of discipline to boot. This is another trap game for Dallas, can they step up on the road again?

Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Vikings :: The Mothership

Link

The staff writers for the Cowboys aren’t confident in Dallas ahead of Sunday. All the questions surround Prescott’s status in a game that would be challenging even with him at 100%. It’s a clean sweep for a Minnesota win, but they expect a tight one, regardless of the franchise quarterback’s status.

Cowboys 53-man roster vs Vikings includes rookie's pro debut :: Cowboys Wire

List

A review of the Cowboys’ game-day elevations, activations from IR and overall slate of guys eligible to be on the 48-man gameday roster.

1

1