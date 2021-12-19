Cowboys Gameday News: Headlining LBs, Pollard’s return, No. 1 seed hopes

Front and center on Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will be two linebackers headlining the contest. Jaylon Smith will be making his first appearance against the Cowboys while linebacker Micah Parsons will continue to haunt New York for passing on the DPOY candidate.

After avoiding COVID issues during the week, Dallas added two big pieces from their defense with hopes there isn’t a bigger outbreak on the horizon. On the plus side, running back Tony Pollard is making his return after a week off due to injury and a healthier Ezekiel Elliott makes for a return-to-form for a struggling rushing offense.

New York will have a long list of practice squad players seeing consistent snaps and the Cowboys just have to handle business in a potential win that would all but seal the NFC East and set Dallas’ focus towards stealing the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs.

How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Giants in Week 15 :: Cowboys Wire

The 9-4 Dallas Cowboys take on the 4-9 New York Giants at 12 p.m. with Dallas having an opportunity to complete a season sweep of the division rival. Earlier in the season, the Cowboys dominated the Giants 44-20 at home, while this contest will take place in MetLife Stadium.

Cowboys DTs Trysten Hill, Osa Odighizuwa placed on Reserve/COVID list :: Cowboys Wire

During the week, Dallas avoided the rapid increase of positive COVID tests in the NFL but it’s caught up to them in the weekend. Defensive tackles Trysten Hill and Osa Odighizuwa were added to the COVID/reserve list and will be inactive against the Giants.

Can Neville Gallimore and the reserve defensive tackles hold down the fort in their absence?

3 Players who should be on the Dallas Cowboys 2021 Christmas Wish List :: Sport DFW

Getting into the holiday spirit, who could the Cowboys wish for to show up under the tree and on their roster in the coming year? Of the list of three potential gifts, there’s a big resigning, reinforcement for the offense and a free-agent pickup for Dan Quinn.

QTNA: Are there any redeemable qualities for Giants as Cowboys come to town? :: Cowboys Wire

Cowboys Wire and Giants Wire managing editors came together for a back-and-forth discussion about both teams and the conversations range from the game on Sunday to next year’s draft.

Source: Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard expected to play vs. New York Giants despite foot injury :: ESPN

The speedster is back. After a week off due to a tear in his plantar fascia, Pollard will be active for the Cowboys in New York and will continue to help spell starting running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has battled to get back to 100% since early in the season.

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, La'el Collins fined $10K each for sideline scuffle vs Washington :: Cowboys Wire

A pair of Cowboys have been fined for coming to the defense of quarterback Dak Prescott during the fourth quarter in Washington. After a push out of bounds, Elliott and right tackle La’el Collins came to let the defense know their quarterback is not to be messed with.

The fines were expected but it shouldn’t bother either player, who was looking out for their leader.

8 teams that can help Cowboys playoff push over next 4 days :: Cowboys Wire

Coming to the final stretch of the season, Dallas needs help to take over the No. 1 seed in the NFC but with a single loss in the conference, the opportunity to take home-field advantage is much closer than it appears sitting behind three other clubs.

Click the link to see who the Cowboys need help from in Week 15.

Cowboys Pass Rusher To Continue Haunting New York Giants For Passing On Him :: Forbes

The Giants were one of many teams who passed up on star linebacker Micah Parsons in the draft. To pour salt in the wound, New York has to play against Parsons twice a year as a reminder of their mistake and the terrorizing continues on Sunday for letting the Penn State product stay on the board for Dallas.

Jaylon Smith’s revenge game? The former Cowboys LB will face Dallas with Giants :: The Dallas Morning News

After letting go of linebacker Jaylon Smith earlier in the season, he’ll suit up against Dallas for the first time, Once bounced from the Packers after a week with the team, Smith is activated from the practice squad for a hobbled New York team and he’ll be front-and-center trying to stop the Cowboys’ offense.

The Dallas Cowboys can effectively put their regular season on ice with a win on Sunday :: Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys are on the cusp of securing a playoff berth for the first time since 2018 and a win against the Giants would practically put a nail in the coffin on a season RJ Ochoa believes can be more than a one-and-done experience in January.

