Cowboys Game Day News: Roster shakeup, Steele back at LT, where will Parsons play?

The Dallas Cowboys got stunnered by the Broncos in Week 9 and never really woke up. Following the brutal loss at home, the Atlanta Falcons come into town and give Dallas a chance to erase the memory of the week before.

Injuries continue to plague the Cowboys as defensive end Randy Gregory has been moved to IR, which forces linebacker Micah Parsons to take over pass-rushing duties in his absence. He’s already totaled five sacks in the young season.

With Parsons playing at the line, Cordarrelle Patterson will be a nightmare matchup for the Dallas defense to try and contain. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be coaching in his first game against his former team and draws a tough matchup with the versatile running back.

Offensive tackle Terence Steele had a forgettable start in Week 9, having to shift to left tackle and he’s a big factor for the Cowboys to succeed Sunday. Luckily they welcome back wide receiver Michael Gallup to add extra firepower to the offense and potentially take some heat off of an offensive line that has looked pedestrian in recent weeks.

These storylines in more in the Cowboys News and Notes ahead of game day.

Cowboys 53-man roster vs Falcons welcomes back Michael Gallup, Trysten Hill :: Cowboys Wire

Ahead of the Week 10 matchup, Dallas has some familiar faces returning to the active roster. Gallup returns to the offense for the first time since Week 1 while defensive tackle Trysten Hill gets his first snaps of the 2021 campaign.

Prescott to Gallup combination, Parsons' versatility to be featured in Cowboys-Falcons :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys can deploy Parsons in many ways, but when he’s at defensive end his snaps have to be limited. Will that work against the Falcons? A look at three key players for the Cowboys on Sunday.

Will the Dallas Cowboys ever get their offensive line back? :: The Landry Hat

The Cowboys have always relied on an impressive offensive line during recent playoff appearances but the constant injury issues of left tackle Tyron Smith beg the question of how Dallas can keep their best five linemen on the field for an entire season. Can Smith stay consistently healthy for a playoff run?

Cowboys final injury report for Week 10 tilt vs Falcons :: Cowboys Wire

Coming into Week 10, Dallas has been dealing with a multitude of nagging injuries for their star players but the biggest hole for Sunday lies with the loss of Gregory, who is tied as the 2021 sack leader for the Cowboys.

How to watch, wager, live stream, listen to Cowboys-Falcons in Week 10 :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys take on the Falcons at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, a second-straight home outing for Dallas and unfortunately a second-straight noon kickoff. Click the link for all the ways to watch, wager, live stream and listen to the early contest.

Cowboys vs. Falcons: 3 bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup :: Blogging The Boys

Coming back from an embarrassing loss from the Broncos, Matt Holleran predicts some big moments to lead Dallas on Sunday to help shake off the thought of Week 9. The predictions include a large improvement from the offensive line and a roaring return for Gallup at home.

Week 10 Advanced Stat Matchup: Will Cowboys feast on Falcons or eat crow? :: Cowboys Wire

In this week’s iteration of advanced stats for Dallas, Matt Owen sees a huge gap between the Cowboys and the Falcons, which is similar to Denver’s comparison. The NFL isn’t easy as Dallas woke up to last week and they have the opportunity to rally back against a struggling Atlanta team.

Micah Parsons Named Midseason Defensive Rookie of the Year by Fox Sports :: Inside The Star

There’s no doubt that Parsons has had a magical first half of a season in the NFL, earning him defensive rookie of the year honors at the midway point from FOX Sports fan voting. Totaling an impressive 38 solo tackles and five sacks, the Penn State product is making his presence felt while lining up all over the field for Quinn.

For Cowboys to return to dominance, stopping run a top priority :: Cowboys Wire

Early in the season, the Cowboys’ defensive identity was clear. Stop the run and get takeaways. In recent weeks, teams have barreled through Dallas on the ground and Matthew Lenix believes limiting the run is the key to finding that same lightning on the bottle.

Cowboys vs. Falcons: Each team’s X-Factor player for Sunday :: Blogging The Boys

After a forgettable week for Steele, the matchup versus Atlanta provides an opportunity to bounce back and be a huge factor in Smith’s absence. For the Falcons, Cordarrelle Patterson has been a pleasant surprise and Dallas will have their hands full limiting him as a runner and especially a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

