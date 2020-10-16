Cowboys have full participation in Friday practice

The Dallas Cowboys released their second injury report of the week on Friday and they did not have any player on the roster miss any practice time. Everyone listed on the report practiced fully.

Of course, the Cowboys do not have quarterback Dak Prescott, as he was placed on injured reserve following the gruesome ankle injury he suffered last Sunday which required surgery that night.

It is also likely that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is reactivated off injured reserve this weekend.

Full participation:

