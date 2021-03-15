Cowboys Free Agency: OT Cam Erving working on deal with Panthers

Jim Nevarez
·2 min read
The Dallas Cowboys have seemingly lost their first free agent from last season’s roster. Cam Erving, signed last offseason to be the Cowboy’s swing tackle is working on a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Playing in only six games last season, Erving was hampered by injuries. The former first-round pick, who has also played for Cleveland and Kansas City was signed in hopes of adding depth to Dallas’ offensive line heading into last season. After being beaten out by UDFA rookie Terrance Steele to be the opening day starter at right tackle, Erving was injured in Week 1 and placed on IR.

He returned in Week 7 and started in five games, but was lost again in Week 11 and placed on IR again, ending his season. After signing for one year, $2.5 million in 2020, the reported deal would be a sizable increase.

From the Cowboys perspective, Erving would qualify for the comp pick formula for the 2022 draft. That determines extra picks given to teams who lose more qualifying free agents than they bring in.

Even with losing Erving, the Cowboys already have depth behind starters Tyron Smith and La’el Collins, both of whom are expected to make full recoveries after missing much or all of 2020. Steele and Brandon Knight earned the majority of starts in their place last season and are in line to be the main backups entering 2021.

List

Pre-Free Agency 7-round Cowboys mock draft floods defense with playmakers

