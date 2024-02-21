Cowboys Free Agency: 8 defenders who used to play for Zimmer, his staff

The Dallas Cowboys have a brand new defensive staff, and with that they will have the opportunity to try and shore up the one issue the unit had in 2023; variance. The Dallas Cowboys had a ton of great performances under Dan Quinn over the last three seasons. Twice the led the NFL in turnovers and two different defensive backs had all-time great NFL seasons under Quinn. Trevon Diggs had the most interceptions in a single season in over 40 years in 2011 and DaRon Bland set the all-time Pick-6 record in 2023. But there were enough performances where the defense didn’t show up, most notably the wild-card loss to the upstart Green Bay Packers, that showed the unit was not all it was cracked up to be.

Now, Mike Zimmer is in charge and while the front office may not rain down on him with draft picks to improve his unit in Year 1, there’s probably a sizable free agent haul awaiting him and his new staff. Often times, coaches like to bring in players who are familiar with their systems and who they know they can trust as bridges to the other veterans they are inheriting.

Zimmer worked for Cincinnati as their DC from 2008 through 2013 and was the head coach of Minnesota from 2014 through 2021. Between his former players and those who suited up for new DL coach Jeff Zgonina (Washington 2020-2023, San Francisco 2017-2018) or run-defense coordinator Paul Guenther (Cincinnati DC 2014-2017, Oakland LB coach 2018-2020) there are a handful of current free agents who might be interested in reunions.

Here are the six names, and where they rank on PFF’s list of top 200 free agents heading into 2024. In addition, there are two players who are currently under contract but could be released before the new league year kicks in who would be under consideration.

No. 12: Edge Danielle Hunter

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) is sacked hard by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99)

Hunter has been in the league since 2015 and has played for the Vikings his entire career, meaning he was under Zimmer through 2021. 6-foot-5, 263 pounds, he’s a four-time Pro Bowler who had 16.5 sacks in 2023 and has 87.5 across his nine-year career. He’s going to command top dollar on the open market, but Jerry Jones says the club is all-in, so…

No. 95: DI Maurice Hurst

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Hurst was an original Oakland Raiders draft pick so he played for Guenther in 2018. He’s oft-injured but is a strong run defender who has a solid pass-rush win rate and who could be in rotation and should be pretty cheap as a depth signing.

No. 99: Edge Carl Lawson

New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson (58)

Lawson played for Jeff Zgonina in Cincy in 2017 and has 27 career sacks. He’s a solid rotational DE who could fill the Dante Fowler role as depth on the cheap.

No. 140: LB Nicholas Morrow

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys are going to need a ton of depth at linebacker and Morrow is familiar with Guenther, playing for Oakland from 2017 through 2019. He’s started 29 games over the last two seasons between Chicago and Philadelphia, can play all three downs inside or outside, and is probably available for under $5 million a season.

No. 141: Edge/LB D.J. Wonnum

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Wonnum has eight sacks in two of the last three years and is a former fourth-round pick of Zimmer in 2020. He seems like a perfect replacement for the Dorance Armstrong role but is a straight-line attacker at 6-foot-5, 258 pounds.

No. 183: DT Solomon Thomas

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas was overdrafted by the 49ers in 2017, but that means that Zgonina has a lot of insight into what the former first rounder is capable of as a cheap depth piece.

Safety Harrison Smith

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Smith isn’t currently a free agent, but most expect the 12-year veteran to be a cap casualty, which means he’d be a perfect fit for Dallas. He’s spent his entire career in Minnesota, spanning Zimmer’s entire tenure. Adding him to the secondary as a depth piece behind Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson gives a heady veteran presence to help coach the rest of the Dallas secondary on the nuances of Zimmer’s intricate coverage responsilibities.

If he’s released by the Vikings this becomes an absolute no brainer.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kendricks signed a two-year deal in Los Angeles last year, but that regime has been ousted and perhaps they might look to avoid his $5 million salary for the upcoming season. If so, Kendricks should be welcomed in Dallas to lead what will be a revamped linebackers corps and help shorten the learning curve. Another of Zimmer’s draft picks, the nine-year vet plays middle linebacker despite his smaller frame and was a First-Team All-Pro under Zimmer in 2019.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire