Cowboys work out former first-round WR Laquon Treadwell

The Cowboys held their annual “Dallas Day” workout on Friday, and among the local prospects to audition for the team were a few veteran players who are also looking for a new opportunity in the league.

Former first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell laced up his cleats and did some work with the team, as first reported by 105.3 The Fan’s Cowboys insider Bobby Belt. ESPN’s Field Yates confirmed the news later in the day.

The 27-year-old wide receiver was selected 23rd overall in 2016 and played for four seasons in Minnesota, though he never lived up to high expectations that saw him compared to DeAndre Hopkins prior to the draft.

After a single season in Atlanta, scoring two touchdowns in 2020, the Ole Miss product moved on to Jacksonville, where he logged a career-high 434 receiving yards in 2021. Treadwell spent last season in Seattle, appearing in just six games.

Dallas is still searching for additional wide receiver depth, even after trading for free agent Brandin Cooks earlier this month. While Cooks is expected to form a talented trio with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, the list of names behind them on the Cowboys depth chart is largely untested.

Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko, and return specialist KaVontae Turpin make up the main backups at receiver; Antonio Callaway, Dontario Drummond, and Dennis Houston have been practice-squad players. Longtime Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton is currently a free agent whose status for 2023 is technically unknown.

Despite Treadwell’s availability and first-round pedigree, Dallas is apparently in no hurry to add him to the 2023 roster. NFL insider Josina Anderson tweeted Friday afternoon that the Cowboys “don’t have imminent plans to sign” Treadwell, citing a source.

The team is expected to also consider several wide receivers in next month’s draft.

