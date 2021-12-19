Cowboys force two turnovers, lead Giants 15-3 at halftime

The Cowboys offense isn’t completely back to normal, but they are good enough against the Giants today.

Dallas scored on four of five first half possessions and has 221 yards but scored a touchdown on only one of three red zone possessions. The Cowboys lead 15-3 at halftime.

The Dallas defense forced two turnovers, leading to 10 points.

The Cowboys’ only touchdown came on a two-play, 13-yard drive after a Jourdan Lewis interception. DeMarcus Lawrence tipped Mike Glennon‘s pass at the line of scrimamge.

Ezekiel Elliott ran it in from 13 yards out.

Greg Zuerlein missed the extra point but has field goals of 26, 42 and 27 yards. The Cowboys reached the New York 8, 13 and 9 before settling for the field goals.

Dak Prescott was sacked by Quincy Roche and Azeez Ojulari for a 12-yard loss on third-and-4 at the Giants 12 with 1:55 left. The 16-play drive was the longest of the season for the Cowboys in terms of plays but netted them only three points.

Before halftime, Lawrence punched the ball out of Saquon Barkley‘s hand. Carlos Watkins recovered for the Cowboys. It was Barkley’s third career fumble and the first time he has lost one.

The Giants have only 112 yards with 58 coming on their field goal drive.

Prescott is 17-of-23 for 132 yards. Elliott has 10 carries for 42 yards and the touchdown, while Tony Pollard has returned from his foot injury to rush for 59 yards on seven carries.

