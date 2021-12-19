Cowboys force four takeaways, beat Giants 21-6

It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win is a win.

The Cowboys forced four takeaways, the third consecutive game they have done that, and beat the Giants 21-6 despite more red zone woes. They scored only two touchdowns on five red zone trips, settling for Greg Zuerlein field goals of 26, 42 and 27 yards.

The Cowboys moved to 10-4 and a step closer to the division title, while the Giants fell to 4-10.

The Cowboys defense continued to carry them. They intercepted Mike Glennon three times and recovered a Saquon Barkley fumble.

DeMarcus Lawrence had five tackles, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss, a pass defensed that resulted in a Jourdan Lewis interception and the forced fumble of Barkley. Trevon Diggs intercepted his 10th pass of the season, one short of the team record. Malik Hooker also had a pick.

Glennon went 13-of-24 for 99 yards and the three picks before the Giants pulled him for Jake Fromm, who made his NFL debut late in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys had 328 yards, with Dak Prescott going 28-of-37 for 217 yards and a touchdown. Dalton Schultz caught eight passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while Tony Pollard returned from a foot injury to rush for 74 yards on 12 carries.

The Giants lost receiver Sterling Shepard to a non-contact injury with 1:26 remaining. Shepard broke off the line and almost immediately grabbed at the back of his ankle. He was carted off.

