Cowboys 'flat-out quit' after Jon Bostic hit, according to one NFL analyst

Cowboys 'flat-out quit' after Jon Bostic hit, per one NFL analyst

When Jon Bostic leveled Andy Dalton on Sunday, no Dallas players seemed to defend their quarterback.

The lack of reaction to such a big hit was odd. It stood out. Just watch.

The Cowboys 3rd string QB is now warming up as Andy Dalton took a hit to the head while sliding. pic.twitter.com/HxONR9a6Be — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 25, 2020

For NBC analyst and former Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison, that play told the story of the Cowboys' terrible 2-5 season.

"The Cowboys quit today, and for you to sit there and watch your quarterback get knocked out, lay on the ground, and no one comes to his defense, I just don’t understand it. I look at the culture of this team and they’re soft," Harrison said during NBC's Football Night in America.

Last week a series of anonymous players made strong remarks about the lack of coaching and teaching by Mike McCarthy and his staff, and just watching Dallas the last two weeks, the team looks lost and awful.

Since starting quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a broken ankle in Week 5 the Cowboys have been outscored 63-13.

"How could you allow your quarterback to get his head knocked off and no one comes to his defense? It speaks to the culture, it speaks to the selfishness of the Cowboys, and the Cowboys flat-out quit today," Harrison said.

Dallas just hired McCarthy this offseason, but the way this season is going, it would not be a shock if he doesn't make it to 2021. Rock bottom appears to have arrived for Big D.