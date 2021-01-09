Cowboys to have first DC interview Sunday, Joe Whitt, Jr.

After firing defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and line coach Jim Tomsula on Friday, the Dallas Cowboys are waiting no time in searching for their replacements. The organization has already lined up their first external interview.

Joe Whitt, Jr., most recently defensive backs coach for the Atlanta Falcons, will interview for the position on Sunday.

The #Cowboys will interview Joe Whitt Jr. for their defensive coordinator job Sunday, per source. Whitt was a trusted assistant with Mike McCarthy in Green Bay and most recently was the #Falcons’ secondary/defensive pass game coordinator. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2021

As stated, Whitt worked with head coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay. The 42-year old former cornerback was the Packers quality control coach in 2008, then ascended to their DB coach from 2009 through 2017. He was Mccarthy’s defensive passing game coordinator in 2018 before the entire staff was let go.

He held the same title in Cleveland for one year, and then that staff was let go. In 2020 with the Falcons he stayed on after Dan Quinn was fired and Raheem Morris moved up to interim head coach.

In his time as a coach, Whitt had seen several of his players make the Pro Bowl, including Charles Woodson, Tramon Williams, Sam Shields and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

List