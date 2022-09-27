Cowboys finally get red-zone touchdown on Ezekiel Elliott run

Charean Williams
·1 min read

Saquon Barkley scored the first touchdown in Monday night’s game. Ezekiel Elliott answered with the Cowboys’ first touchdown in three red-zone trips.

Elliott’s 1-yard run has tied the game 13-13 with 27 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Cowboys answered the Giants’ six-play, 77-yard scoring drive with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive of their own. After settling for field goals after trips to the New York 8 and 10 in the first half, the Cowboys weren’t going to be denied again.

Elliott scored on third-and-goal from the 1.

It was the first rushing touchdown allowed by the Giants this season.

Elliott has 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown, while Tony Pollard has seven carries for 72 yards.

Cowboys finally get red-zone touchdown on Ezekiel Elliott run originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories