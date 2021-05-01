The streak has ended.

For the first time in team history, the Cowboys opened the draft by choosing defensive players with their first six selections. They took linebacker Micah Parsons, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, defensive end Chauncey Golston, cornerback Nahshon Wright and linebacker Jabril Cox.

Their seventh selection — No. 138 overall — was Marshall offensive tackle Josh Ball.

The Cowboys have questions in their offensive line with left tackle Tyron Smith having played only two games last season and right tackle La'el Collins having missed the entire 2020 season. Dallas signed veteran Ty Nsekhe in free agency as a swing tackle.

They had considered Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater in the first round. Slater went to the Chargers at No. 13 overall.

Cowboys finally take offensive player, picking Josh Ball after six defensive players originally appeared on Pro Football Talk